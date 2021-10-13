Science kits will help KwaNobuhle pupils secure a brighter future

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

Having grown up in a children’s home and understanding the struggles which accompany a lack of funding, Lucille Toring opted to help raise more than R100,000 for two KwaNobuhle schools to provide a better footing for their future success.



Toring, who grew up in the Oosterland children and youth home in Despatch, now works as a manager for the Spin ’n Win Casino in Kariega and on Monday handed over maths, science and technology kits worth R136,294 to Stephen Nkomo and Nonininzi Luzipho Primary schools as part of the company’s corporate social investment...