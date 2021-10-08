Sports fields cannot be worth R15m, say residents

Lesseyton community angry at development while there are more pressing needs

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The intended beneficiaries of the now infamous R15m Lesseyton sports complex are outraged by the purported price tag while the local sporting fraternity says the facility does little for development in the region.



The residents of the village near Komani have expressed anger about the stadium unveiled earlier this week by the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality...