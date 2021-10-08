Nelson Mandela Bay water crisis just got worse
Payment dispute threatens completion of critical Nooitgedacht project
A payment dispute has derailed the completion of the third and final phase of Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest water augmentation project, the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works.
With projections that the taps could run dry by December, an ongoing battle with residents to drastically reduce their water consumption, and the average level of the metro’s supply dams hovering around 12%, the situation in the metro has just become even more dire. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.