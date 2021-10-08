Nelson Mandela Bay water crisis just got worse

Payment dispute threatens completion of critical Nooitgedacht project

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



A payment dispute has derailed the completion of the third and final phase of Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest water augmentation project, the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works.



With projections that the taps could run dry by December, an ongoing battle with residents to drastically reduce their water consumption, and the average level of the metro’s supply dams hovering around 12%, the situation in the metro has just become even more dire. ..