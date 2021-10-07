JUST IN | Load-shedding to be implemented on Thursday night
Load-shedding stage 2 will be implemented on Thursday night and is expected to continue again on Friday night through to Saturday morning.
Eskom announced that the load-shedding would be implemented at 9pm to 5am on Friday and Saturday “in order to replenish emergency generation services”.
Emergency reserves have been depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations today,” said the power utility.
“Delays in returning generating units at Tutuka, Grootvlei and Kendal have also contributed to the depletion of emergency reserves. Total breakdowns amount to 14,982MW while planned maintenance is 5,334MW of capacity.
“Should the emergency generation reserves not recover sufficiently, it may be necessary to continue load-shedding during the day and over the weekend.”
Here are you Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:
