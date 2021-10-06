Artists emerge from the gloom

Creatives can finally show off work at Plett festival after Covid-19 hiatus

Creatives ranging from sculptors and artists to musicians are grateful to finally be able to display their masterpieces during the Plettenberg Arts Festival.



The 10-day festival has attracted artists from all over SA who have come out to display new artworks following a period of isolation during which many had used their time to reflect and perfect their niche while escaping the gloom brought on by the coronavirus...