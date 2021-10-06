Son of anti-apartheid lawyer Denis Kuny tells JSC panel he pursued law to follow in father's footsteps

Commissioner Griffith Madonsela had earlier quizzed Steven about what was written on his CV about him being an executive member of Advocates for Transformation — an unusual feat, Madonsela said, for a white lawyer.

“I consider myself an African,” he replied.

It was then that Mpofu revealed that his father had represented many political prisoners, some of them killed by the apartheid regime.

Steven explained that he grew up in a family where he was made acutely aware of the injustices of apartheid. He said it was for this very reason that he became a lawyer.

“I am very aware of the painful past we come from and how it lives with us today. It’s not something we can forget about. It has informed my life in every way,” he said. “One of the reasons I became a public defender was because I was aware of the fact that people did not have access to lawyers,” he added.

He studied law with the hopes that he would follow in his father’s footsteps but apartheid collapsed. “That kind of work, thankfully, fell away,” he said.

But, he said, he had always been a defender of black people's rights. He told the commission that several years ago, he represented 400 mineworkers before the labour court after they were dismissed “because they were not Zulu”.