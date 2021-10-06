Numsa members go on strike in nationwide shutdown of engineering sector

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



The economy of SA will come to a standstill, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) warned on Tuesday as it embarked on an indefinite strike.



Drawing battle lines in the sand, Numsa national treasurer Mphumzi Maqungo insisted the union would not back down from its demands...