Numsa members go on strike in nationwide shutdown of engineering sector
The economy of SA will come to a standstill, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) warned on Tuesday as it embarked on an indefinite strike.
Drawing battle lines in the sand, Numsa national treasurer Mphumzi Maqungo insisted the union would not back down from its demands...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.