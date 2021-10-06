Alleged WhatsApp sex pest expected to plead guilty on Friday

Case of man accused of luring women through Facebook and then raping them also under way in Gqeberha court

Court reporter



Hours after one of the biggest social media outages in recent years, two Gqeberha men appeared in separate courts for having used some of the platforms to allegedly distribute menacing messages.



While Bay legal experts acknowledge that social media has provided an important platform for people to exercise their right to freedom of speech, there are limitations to these rights and certain transgressions will land you behind bars...