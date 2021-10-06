EFF opens corruption case for R15m stadium

A case of corruption has been opened against the Enoch Mgijima local municipality for the infamous R15m Lesseyton stadium.

The case was opened by the EFF on Wednesday morning following a countrywide uproar and discontent about the huge amount spent on the sporting facility.

In a statement issued by the EFF in the Eastern Cape, the organisation said there were signs of money laundering and corruption involved in the project at the village near Komani.

“The unveiled stadium is a basic facility without anything that justifies the R22m which the municipality spent on its construction.

“There are glaring signs of money laundering and corruption in the entire project, and we have entrusted the criminal justice system to investigate and unearth the truth,” read the statement.

The organisation went on to accuse the governing ANC of using municipalities as a source of ‘unscrupulous’ funding .

“The municipality has been in financial crisis for the duration of this term.

“The auditor-general has previously raised alarm about the flouting of the public finance management act and the collapse of internal financial controls in the municipality.

“. The unveiling of this stadium and other embarrassing projects is their desperate attempt to mask their looting.”

Enoch Mgijima spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said: “The municipality is not aware of any case opened against it or its officials.

“However, we are willing and will to co-operate with any law enforcement body in any undertaking of an investigation.”

A query has been sent to the police about the case.

