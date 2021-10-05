‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions

The unveiling of a sports “stadium” in the Eastern Cape, reportedly costing R15m, has garnered mixed reactions online, with many questioning the price tag attached to it.

On Monday, ANC-run Enoch Mgijima local municipality opened the Lesseyton sports field in the northwest of Komani, formerly known as Queenstown.

The opening of the field comes a month before the local government elections.

In a now-deleted post shared by the municipality, ANC officials in party regalia can be seen cutting the ribbon with members of the community seated on the side.

The “state of the art” sports field is meant to host soccer and rugby games.