'Loud bang' before police were seen removing Nathaniel Julies' body, court told

A neighbour of slain Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies described to the high court in Johannesburg on Monday how a policeman picked up the teen's body and placed it in his vehicle before driving away.

Tasneem Kaldine is the first witness who was called by the state in its case against three police officers — Const Caylene Whiteboy and sergeants Simon Ndyalvane and Vorster Netshiongolo — who are charged in connection with Julies' murder on August 26 2020.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Whiteboy and Ndyalvane face a count of murder each. It is alleged that Whiteboy fired the shot that killed Julies while Whiteboy was the passenger in the police vehicle driven by Ndyalvane on the day.

Prosecutor Johan Badenhorst told the court that Whiteboy and Ndyalvane acted in common purpose for the murder. The doctrine of common purpose establishes that when two people agree to commit a crime, each will be responsible for the acts of the other.