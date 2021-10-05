Diesel price hikes to hit motorists on Wednesday

It's misery for diesel-owning motorists who will pay 23c a litre more from Wednesday, but petrol-car drivers will experience a slight reprieve with a 4c a litre decrease for 93 octane and 1c less for 95 octane.

Illuminating paraffin will increase by 32c a litre.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) said the price adjustments were due to international prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increasing during the period under review while the rand appreciated against the dollar.

The differentials between 95 and 93 petrol grades are adjusted at the beginning of each quarter.

From Wednesday, 95 unleaded petrol will cost R18.33 a litre in Gauteng and 93 unleaded will cost R18.11. The wholesale price of 500ppm diesel will be R15.72 and low-sulphur 50ppm diesel will be R15.75.

Fuel prices are adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month and the slight petrol reprieve comes after the price reached a record high in September. Diesel decreased by between 14c and 15c a litre last month.

TimesLIVE