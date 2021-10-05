Amila Febana, 13, is province’s new junior police commissioner

A new elite team of crime fighters was elected in Kariega on Monday when the Eastern Cape junior district commissioners gathered to discuss and offer solutions to substance abuse, gender-based violence and bullying in schools.

The pupils were at Jabavu Stadium in KwaNobuhle to participate in the junior provincial commissioner competition, a SAPS crime-prevention project for youth to play a meaningful role in crime-fighting at schools.

The junior commissioners made presentations that discussed the effect and contributing factors to criminality while also offering remedies and how it could be addressed in schools.

The competition was preceded by an opening ceremony where the pupils were informed about various criminal activities.

Amila Febana, 13, from the Amathole district, was inaugurated as the new provincial commissioner.

Elected as her deputies were Ibenathi Mazwi from Alfred Nzo, Mbali Yiba from Buffalo City metro, Lona Mbixane from OR Tambo and Indiphile Ndlazilwana from the Sarah Baartman district.

SAPS admin officer Maphelo Gogi said the junior commissioners’ projects were aimed at advancing the shared efforts of the SAPS and its social partners to achieve greater safety in schools.

“The junior commissioner project is one of the SAPS Youth Crime Prevention flagship projects that seek to provide the youth of SA with an opportunity to contribute and play a meaningful role in ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment in schools,” Gogi said.

“The secondary focus of the project intends to complement the SAPS Safer Schools programme.

This is aimed at advancing and reinforcing shared efforts by the SAPS and its social partners in line with the implementation protocol that was signed in 2011 between the SAPS and department of basic education primarily to deal with criminality in SA schools.”

An excited Amila undertook to play her part in helping to promote and ensure safety, especially in schools.

Outgoing provincial commissioner Hloma Sidlova appreciated the commitment of the junior leaders and encouraged them to implement the content of their presentations in their respective communities.

