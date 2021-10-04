Warning issued after man robbed, shot at Gqeberha beach

Gqeberha police are warning the public to be careful after a man was shot dead after a robbery at St George's Strand.

The 45-year-old, who had been shot in the head, was found lying outside his white Datsun Go. He died in hospital.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said police responded to a complaint of a shooting at about 6.30pm and found the victim in the beach parking area.

His cellphone and money were taken and two car windows were broken.

Naidu said the motive for the fatal shooting was robbery.

“Police are warning people to avoid the bushy area, especially at night as reports reveal that the suspect is hiding in the bushes, waiting for his prey,” she said.

She said the suspect was described as light-skinned, tall and lean.

Police have urged anyone who can assist in tracing the suspect or may spot a suspicious-looking person fitting the above description, is asked to contact SAPS Swartkops D/Sgt Lundi Nikelo on 082 442 1683 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

