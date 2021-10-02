One person killed in Nanaga road accident

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a car crash near Kinkelbos, in which a woman was killed.

Police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said the accident took place at about 8.20am this morning on the N2 in the Nanaga area outside Kinklebos east of Gqeberha.

"It is alleged that a truck and a Toyota Avanza were involved in a head-on collision.

"One of the occupants in the Toyota Avanza, a woman, was declared dead at the scene. The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin has been informed.

"Circumstances relating to the accident will form part of the culpable homicide investigation," he said.

HeraldLIVE