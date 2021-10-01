Help us teach unemployed youth to work the land, rural women demand
Give a woman a hectare of land and she will turn it into a thriving food source.
This was the message from 27 members of the Rural Women’s Assembly and the Makukhanye Movement, who marched from Western Road to Govan Mbeki Avenue in Gqeberha on Thursday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.