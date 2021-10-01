Collaborative project highlights three very different talents
When Nelson Mandela University music and performing arts lecturer Rudi Bower approached poet Vincent Oliphant with the possibility of a collaboration, it came as a welcome surprise.
Now, more than two years down the line, the collaborative project in the form of a CD, titled Sag Praat van Hierdie Lewe, has been released...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.