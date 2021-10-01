Halala! Heavy K is going to be a daddy again — to another baby boy
Congratulations are in order for award-winning DJ and music producer Heavy K after he announced he and his partner will soon be parents of a baby boy.
Heavy K shared that he and his partner, whose identity he hasn't made public, are expecting a son.
“Talking about blessings on blessings,” he wrote on Instagram.
The DJ announced all the wins he bagged lately, which include a new album and collabs with major artists before he told fans he was going to be a father again.
“The 10 Years Of Heavy-K album is done, I just secured two international remixes with major artists, three sync deals, last but not least God has trusted me yet again with another lil' boy,” Heavy K captioned a snap of his partner's baby bump.
Fans and other celebrities including Prince Kaybee and Busiswa filled Heavy K's comment section with congratulatory messages.
This will be Heavy K's third child.
The musician and his ex-wife Ntombi, who filed for divorce in 2019, have two children and were blessed with their firstborn Khusta Jnr Juju Siqula in 2016. Baby Khusta was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.
In 2018, Heavy K tried to raise R2m for his son's treatment.
He also opened up to TshisaLIVE about his journey as a dad raising a son with special needs.
“Being a dad has been and still is amazing. It was unfortunate our firstborn did not get enough oxygen when he was born, which damaged his brain and affected his ability to move. That part is challenging, but at the same time I believe God doesn't make a mistake. My son is not a burden. With him, God is testing my trust in him.”
“As a father to a special child, it is all in my hands. There are a lot of potential treatments that can be done to help him be the best version of himself.”
Opening up about his condition on Instagram when his boy turned three, Heavy K said his son was born prematurely and he needed oxygen but “unfortunately due to negligence of the nurses or nurse he wasn't given enough oxygen that led to part of his brain being damaged! So he his diagnosed with cerebral palsy but I'm doing everything in my power to make sure he becomes the best version of himself. God bless you boy and I love you.”