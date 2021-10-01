Halala! Heavy K is going to be a daddy again — to another baby boy

Congratulations are in order for award-winning DJ and music producer Heavy K after he announced he and his partner will soon be parents of a baby boy.

Heavy K shared that he and his partner, whose identity he hasn't made public, are expecting a son.

“Talking about blessings on blessings,” he wrote on Instagram.

The DJ announced all the wins he bagged lately, which include a new album and collabs with major artists before he told fans he was going to be a father again.

“The 10 Years Of Heavy-K album is done, I just secured two international remixes with major artists, three sync deals, last but not least God has trusted me yet again with another lil' boy,” Heavy K captioned a snap of his partner's baby bump.

Fans and other celebrities including Prince Kaybee and Busiswa filled Heavy K's comment section with congratulatory messages.