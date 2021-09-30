'Administrative glitch' sees Khusta Jack's name left off IEC list
The name of Abantu Integrity Movement’s mayoral candidate, Khusta Jack, does not appear on the councillor candidate list released by the Electoral Commission, but the party believes this will be rectified soon.
Instead, Eunice Felicity George is listed as the sole proportional representative (PR) on the list...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.