Police officer, man, arrested for murder of state prosecutor

A Cradock man made his first court appearance on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a state prosecutor in front of his family home on Heritage Day.

His alleged accomplice, a female police officer who allegedly shot herself before being arrested, will have her first court appearance in absentia on Thursday.

Mdumiseni Mduduzi Mkhize, 45, appeared in the Cradock magistrate’s court for the murder of district court prosecutor Sivenathi Ralarala, 36, on Saturday.

Ralarala was stationed at Lusikisiki.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Ralarala was at his family home in Cradock that evening when Mkhize allegedly arrived and asked to speak to him.

“Ralarala went outside to speak to him, after which his family members heard gunshots. They found Ralarala lying on the ground, and he died at the scene,” Ngcakani said.

Swift investigation by the police revealed that Mkhize and another suspect had fled the scene in a silver Hyundai. The following morning officers found a vehicle matching the description of the alleged getaway car driving along the R61, away from Mthatha.

“Near Tabase the police stopped and searched the vehicle. Two occupants, Mkhize and a female police sergeant, stood outside the vehicle when the officers searching the vehicle heard a gunshot.

“The police sergeant had a gunshot wound on the head, and it is alleged that she shot herself,” Ngcakani said.

The female officer was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but was also placed under arrest in connection with Ralarala’s murder.

During the search of the vehicle, police recovered a 9mm pistol loaded with nine rounds of ammunition, as well as one spent cartridge.

Mkhize has been charged with murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. His case was postponed to October 8 for a formal bail application, but the NPA has indicated it will oppose his application due to the seriousness of the offence.

