18 Durban cops arrested for murder, kidnapping, torture and extortion

Nine Durban cops were arrested by members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Tuesday.

They have been charged with nine other officers who were arrested last week for an incident in August 2018 where two suspects were taken in for questioning and one of them, Regan Naidoo, 32, died in police custody.

Eric Morjane, 44, Mlamhli Ntutuka, 39, Andries Botes, 46, Ralph Ogle 43, Eric Karsen, 39, Muhammed Raoof, 52, Pushpanthan Pillay, 48, Sihle Ngidi, 39, and Trevor Chetty, 44, appeared in the Durban regional court on Tuesday.

They face charges relating to torture, attempted murder, murder, kidnapping and defeating the administration of justice.

They join the nine other police officers in the matter from the Chatsworth trio crimes unit. The policemen are from various police stations.