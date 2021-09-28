Murder case against man accused of killing and dismembering Nosicelo Mtebeni postponed

The murder case of Alutha Pasile, who is accused of the murder and dismemberment of University of Fort Hare (UFH) fourth-year LLB student Nosicelo Mtebeni, 23, was postponed to November 9 at the East London Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Pasile, who abandoned his bail application on August 23, made a brief appearance in front of A court magistrate Annemarie Elliot who postponed the case for further investigation.

Alutha hardly uttered a word during his short appearance as he only responded to Elliot's questions by nodding. He maintained his decisions of opting to represent himself and not to apply for bail.