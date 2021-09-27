New Brighton woman wants to extend her good deeds to feeding the needy

A New Brighton woman who assists the needy with donations of clothes is now calling on the public to donate food parcels for those in need.

For years, Thenjiwe Njobe, 49, has opened her house to people who want to donate clothes and other goods for those in need to peruse and pick up.

Now, Njobe said, the requests had extended to food and she needed the public to assist by donating non-perishable goods for her to pass on.

“I have been focused on donating clothes, shoes, blankets and sometimes beds to people who come knocking on my door, but recently I have been getting requests from people who simply need food.

“It breaks my heart to have to turn away people who are hungry,” she said.

Since July, after The Herald reported on Njobe’s impact on New Brighton’s impoverished families, she was contacted by more people who offered to donate and others in need of help.

“It’s a new challenge that I hadn’t thought about and I’m not sure where to start asking people to extend their donations to cover food parcels,” she said.

Njobe said she was open to extending her initiative to a food collection and donation drive if people were willing to donate.

Last week, an unemployed Njobe took from her groceries to help a woman who had approached her to ask for food for herself and her siblings.

“I couldn’t let her leave empty-handed. Though we’re also unemployed in my family, I had to give from the little we had,” she said.

Njobe lives in New Brighton with her disabled husband who supports her through his disability grant.

She also makes an income by selling spinach from their home garden.

She says helping people is her calling and she does not need to be rewarded for it.

She started her initiative in 2019, inspired by a positive response she had received after publicly announcing that she was clearing her closet and giving away unused clothes.

To donate to Njobe, contact her on 071-206-2435 or drop off items at 63 Mtimka Street, New Brighton.

