Brazen Pretoria CIT robbery sparks fears of early start to SA heist season

An attack in Pretoria by 30 AK47-wielding gunmen on a Fidelity Cash Management Services van has sparked fears that SA’s annual heist season has started early.

At 9.15am on Sunday, the gunmen – who had set up an ambush outside the offices of the SAPS crime intelligence unit in Vonkprop Road, Silverton – launched their attack.

At the time the van was en route to a G4S cash collection depot.

While some of the robbers targeted the cash van, ramming it off the road, with the driver crashing into the perimeter fence of the police building, others turned on the backup vehicle, shooting and injuring at least one of the guards.

Sources with knowledge of the attack said it was well executed.

“These guys were well armed. They were carrying several kilograms of explosives. All were armed with AK47s. The amount of firepower they had and the numbers involved in the attack are alarming. Some seem to have been armed with armour-piercing ammunition.