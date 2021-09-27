DA lays criminal complaint against municipality over sewage pollution
The DA has laid a criminal complaint against the Chris Hani District Municipality for rampant sewage pollution affecting towns, villages, farms and waterways across a swathe of the Eastern Cape midlands.
The DA said the authority had failed to respond positively to multiple notices from the department of water and sanitation calling for it to urgently address sewage concerns...
