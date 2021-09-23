Go holiday but behave on the roads, N3 Toll Concession and Gauteng cops warn motorists

Strict law enforcement and zero tolerance for traffic offenders will be the order of the day on the N3 toll route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for the long weekend.

That's the warning from the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) which has predicted busy traffic conditions as South Africans gear up for leisure travel between the provinces.

“Satellite stations and traffic checkpoints will be operated at key locations along the N3 toll route,” said operations manager Thania Dhoogra.

“N3TC warns road users to reduce speed and be extra careful in construction zones.

“Though construction activities will cease during the long weekend, some lane restrictions will remain in effect between Villiers and Warden near the Grootspruit Bridge, as well as in the vicinity of the Holspruit Bridge.

“A climbing lane is currently being constructed near the Wagendrift Dam between Frere and Midway.