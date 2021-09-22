WATCH | I broke curfew to respond to a serious medical condition - Bhanga

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga on Wednesday claimed that he was out after curfew to respond to a “serious” medical condition on the night of his fatal car crash.

In a video statement, Bhanga said his reasons for being on the road had been communicated to the police.

Sandile Ronald Sicolo and Nonzwakazi Maho died in the accident, which occurred at the intersection of St Leonard’s Drive and Uitenhage Road just before 11.30pm on August 28. Bhanga had celebrated his birthday that day.

“I issued a statement to the police that the reason why I was out of my house during curfew time, I had to respond to a serious medical condition and this has been stated very clearly to the police,” Bhanga said on Wednesday.

He said his family had visited – and been welcomed by – the families of Sicolo and Maho.

He said he had met with the police to co-operate with the ongoing investigation. He had also appointed legal representation.

“This should not be viewed as a form of accepting guilt but it is a legal process that anybody who’s involved in an accident like this has a responsibility to the constitution to appoint a legal representative in order for my rights to be protected in this regards,” he said.

The mayor said it was time for him to reflect on the accident and what was to happen going forward.

He thanked Bay residents for their support.