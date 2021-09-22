Teenager missing from home for a week

Police in Nelson Mandela Bay are investigating two separate cases of missing people, one a teenager and the other a man in his late 50s.

Masikuve Lumbe, 15,

has been missing since September 15.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Masikuve and her brother, 8, were watching television at about 8pm when their mother went to bed.

Her mother discovered at 5.30am the next day that she was missing.

“They searched all over and visited her friends’ homes but were unable to trace her,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Masikuve was reported missing at the Motherwell police station on Friday.

Meanwhile, 59-year-old Mazwi Joseph Bhungane

left his house on Monday to visit his sister in KwaDwesi, but never made it there. .

Janse van Rensburg said Bhungane’s wife contacted his sister when he failed to return home later that night.

His sister informed his wife that he had never arrived at her home.

At the time of his disappearance, Bhungane was wearing black pants with a green shirt and a black jacket.

Contact Detective-Constable Nyameka Davashe on 082-442-0964 if you have information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information related to Masikuve’s disappearance should contact Detective-Constable Msuthukazi Nkwenkwezi on 082-302-5127.

