Kirkwood ‘land-grabbers’ vow to stay put

Defiant Aqua Park shack dwellers claim they have been waiting for RDP houses since 2002

Shack dwellers who illegally occupied an open space in Kirkwood’s Aqua Park have vowed to continue erecting temporary structures on the land until the municipality builds them their promised RDP houses.



The defiant residents, who claim that they have been waiting for houses since 2002, have now resorted to occupying any open space available in the town...