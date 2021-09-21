Pupils in fossil-rich East Cape village shown potential of palaeontology

While most children only dream of finding a dinosaur bone in their backyard, those in the village of Qhemegha have their own palaeoscience playground.



In an effort to educate the village’s 160 school and early childhood development (ECD) pupils about the history of the area located on the Eastern Cape side of the Lesotho border, Play Africa recently launched its “Dinosaur Dig” travelling exhibition...