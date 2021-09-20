Want to change your R350 payment method? Now you can do so any day of the month

Beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant can change their payment method on any day of the month

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) announced the changes over the weekend.

This comes after the agency announced earlier this month that applicants for the grant can change their method of payment for their money to be paid into a bank account.

Here is what you need to know:

Why should I change my payment method?

Sassa has advised applicants to change their payment method for their money to be paid into a bank account.

“Beneficiaries of the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant are encouraged to use their bank accounts to receive the grant to avoid crowding at post offices,” said Sassa.

“Banking details can be changed any time you wish to, and not in certain weeks as was the case before.”