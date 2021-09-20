SA teams beef up for new European challenge

Squads without international players who are still in Australia

There has been frenzied activity in the transfer market with the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers beefing up their squads for the new United Rugby Championship which kicks off on Friday.



Squad depth will be critical in the months ahead as SA’s top franchises adjust to a gruelling schedule and European weather conditions which will test their endurance...