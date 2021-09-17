Teargas used to disperse workers blocking ambulances
Hospital workers blocking the entrance to the Dora Nginza Hospital were dispersed with teargas and stun grenades on Thursday as protests over back pay disrupted services at the facility.
Though hospital staff claimed the police used excessive force to disrupt their peaceful protest, a security official said something had to be done to allow ambulances to enter the hospital complex...
