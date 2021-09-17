Driver burnt beyond recognition in horror crash

Two people died after two vehicles collided on the N2 in Humansdorp on Friday morning.

The head-on collision between a Mazda 5 and Opel Corsa happened at about 4.40am at the Kareedouw turn-off, according to provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Binqose said the Mazda, with six occupants inside, had been travelling from Plettenberg Bay, while the Opel Corsa, with two occupants, had been travelling from the direction of Humansdorp.

“[The] Opel Corsa caught fire after the impact.

“The driver [was] trapped and burnt beyond recognition and a male passenger also died on the scene.

“The driver [of the Mazda] sustained injuries.

“The other four occupants of the Mazda 5 escaped unharmed,” Binqose said.

Binqose said the gender of the driver in the Opel Corsa could not be determined.

Kareedouw police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

HeraldLIVE