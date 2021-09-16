Search for missing Booysen Park man

Gqeberha police are appealing for assistance in finding a 26-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Abongile Rungqu was last seen by his father at his aunt’s house in Jansen Street, Booysen Park.

Rungqu was staying with his aunt at the time.

According to Naidu, his father told police he had visited Rungqu on Monday about midday as he was worried about his son, who was apparently displaying signs of wanting to commit suicide.

“The father spoke to his son, who promised to go to the doctor the same day,” Naidu said.

The father was informed about 6pm that his son had left a note saying he was going to church.

About two hours later, Rungqu called his mother, telling her he was walking around in the bushes between St Albans and Booysen Park, and promising her he would return home.

He did not return home, and was last seen wearing a brown jersey, skinny jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing Rungqu is asked to contact Detective-Warrant Officer Ben Kilian on 072-342-7434.

