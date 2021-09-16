‘Many, many more’ cases than the 70 confirmed in Bay
Rabies outbreak surges
The rabies outbreak in Nelson Mandela Bay is far worse than reflected by current figures, and is on course to be one of the worst ever seen in the province.
State and private vets, who are scrambling to contain the outbreak, say the 70 confirmed cases recorded in the Bay so far are a drop in the ocean. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.