Western Cape matric pupils urged to get vaccinated ahead of final exams
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer commends schools that have already ensured vaccination of some eligible pupils
The department of education in the Western Cape has called on matric pupils aged 18 and older to get vaccinated ahead of their final exams.
MEC Debbie Schäfer commended schools in the province that already ensured the vaccination of some of their eligible pupils.
Schäfer said the department collaborated with the health department in the province to help matric pupils who consent to get vaccinated.
Schools to submit pupil names
The MEC said schools were sent letters detailing how they can assist consenting matric pupils who are willing to get vaccinated. Schools will submit names to the district which will set aside timeslots for pupils.
Transport will be provided and school representatives are required to accompany the pupils to vaccination sites.
Vaccinating for exams
Likho Joja and Yonda Mzamo from Fairdale High School said they got vaccinated to avoid missing school and examinations should they get infected.
Schäfer commended them for making “wise and informed” decisions around the jab.
“I decided to get vaccinated because I have seen a lot of people who have been infected by Covid-19 and some succumbed to the virus. It’s important that I take the vaccine especially because I am in my matric year. I cannot afford not to go to school as this is an essential time in my school life,” said Joja.
“Getting the vaccine is the best solution to ensure you are protected from the virus. I am scared might be infected by Covid-19 and miss some of my final exam papers. Getting the vaccine is the best option for me right now,” said Mzamo.
More than 800,000 vaccinated
The vaccination of pupils aged 18 and older was opened last month. According to the health department, just under 2-million people in this age cohort have been jabbed against Covid-19.