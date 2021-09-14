Western Cape matric pupils urged to get vaccinated ahead of final exams

The department of education in the Western Cape has called on matric pupils aged 18 and older to get vaccinated ahead of their final exams.

MEC Debbie Schäfer commended schools in the province that already ensured the vaccination of some of their eligible pupils.

Schäfer said the department collaborated with the health department in the province to help matric pupils who consent to get vaccinated.

Schools to submit pupil names

The MEC said schools were sent letters detailing how they can assist consenting matric pupils who are willing to get vaccinated. Schools will submit names to the district which will set aside timeslots for pupils.

Transport will be provided and school representatives are required to accompany the pupils to vaccination sites.