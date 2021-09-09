Zuma trial postponed as defence and state medical teams discuss health prognosis

The corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma has been adjourned to later this month when, depending on his medical condition, his “special plea” to remove prosecutor Billy Downer will be heard.

If he applies for another postponement based on his medical condition, then the “necessary evidence” would have to be led on September 21 and 22 in open court, Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen ruled on Thursday.

This most likely will focus on evidence of his doctors and those appointed by the state.

However, his advocate Dali Mpofu said there seemed to be “progress” between the two medical teams.

“The teams are finding each other, getting close to each other. If they agree [on Zuma’s prognosis], then that’s the end of it. If they don’t, then there will have to be viva voce evidence.

“But if his [Zuma’s] health improves, then the two days will be used for the special plea,” he said during the brief virtual hearing.