Wheelchair powerlifter sets sights on new challenge
Kariega-born champion broadens horizons to tackle the world of bodybuilding
After a nasty fall, Macethandile Kulati woke up one day with no feeling in his legs.
Fear, anger and depression led him to lock himself in a dark room, thinking his life was over...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.