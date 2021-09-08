Two more arrested for Good Friday bus office killings

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Perridgevale bus stop that resulted in the death of three people in April.

Justin van Rensburg, 28, and Austin Augustus, 25, were arrested at the St Albans prison by members of the police's provincial organised crime unit on Wednesday in connection with the murders of Davedene van Zyl, 21, Johannes Bruintjies, 36, and Fortune Nyathi, 28.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Van Rensburg and Augustus were already awaiting trial for two other murders in Bethelsdorp in May 2020 and July 2021.

They appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday and the case was postponed to Friday.

They will now join Jody Cloete, 29, and Neaven du Preez, 36, who were arrested shortly after the incident.

On the day of the incident, Van Zyl and Bruintjies were gunned down when they left the ticket office of a bus company in Storey Street.

Van Zyl died near the ticket office while Bruintjies died at a nearby supermarket.

Nyathi, who was leaving the supermarket at the time, was hit by a stray bullet and also died on the scene.

Cloete and Du Preez were arrested shortly afterwards after a brief car chase through Schauderville as they tried to evade police.

All four suspects now face charges of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as reckless and negligent driving.

They will all appear in court again on Friday.

HeraldLIVE