News

Two more arrested for Good Friday bus office killings

Riaan Marais News reporter 08 September 2021
Two more suspects were arrested in connection with a Perridgevale shooting on Good Friday that claimed the lives of three people
MORE HELD: Two more suspects were arrested in connection with a Perridgevale shooting on Good Friday that claimed the lives of three people
Image: 123RF/ Pop Nukoonrat

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Perridgevale bus stop that resulted in the death of three people in April.

Justin van Rensburg, 28, and Austin Augustus, 25, were arrested at the St Albans prison by members of the police's provincial organised crime unit on Wednesday in connection with the murders of Davedene van Zyl, 21, Johannes Bruintjies, 36, and Fortune Nyathi, 28.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Van Rensburg and Augustus were already awaiting trial for two other murders in Bethelsdorp in May 2020 and July 2021.

They appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday and the case was postponed to Friday.

They will now join Jody Cloete, 29, and Neaven du Preez, 36, who were arrested shortly after the incident.

On the day of the incident, Van Zyl and Bruintjies were gunned down when they left the ticket office of a bus company in Storey Street.

Van Zyl died near the ticket office while Bruintjies died at a nearby supermarket.

Nyathi, who was leaving the supermarket at the time, was hit by a stray bullet and also died on the scene.

Cloete and Du Preez were arrested shortly afterwards after a brief car chase through Schauderville as they tried to evade police.

All four suspects now face charges of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as reckless and negligent driving.

They will all appear in court again on Friday.

HeraldLIVE

ALSO READ

Man shot in neck in Perridgevale

Police in Gqeberha are investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting in Perridgevale during the early hours of Sunday morning.
News
2 months ago

Men accused of killing three people outside bus depot denied bail

Two suspected gangsters accused of brazenly gunning down three people outside a bus depot in Gqeberha will have to remain behind bars after they were ...
News
4 months ago

Bail decision due in bus depot murder case next week

Following closing arguments in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Monday, both Neaven du Preez, 36, and Jody Cloete, 29, continued to deny their ...
News
4 months ago

Perridgevale bus hit: Family’s anguish

When a “hard-working, God-fearing” man bought a ticket to board a bus travelling from Gqeberha to Gauteng, he would have had no idea he would not ...
News
4 months ago

More senseless murders on our ‘Wild West’ streets

It is like the Wild West out in the streets of SA and a sad day, indeed, when buying tickets for a planned out-of-town excursion or popping out to ...
Opinion
5 months ago

Man, woman from Timothy Valley gunned down in ‘targeted hit’

Numerous spent bullet cartridges, blood trickling down the road and a shocked crowd of onlookers painted a grim picture where three people were ...
News
5 months ago

Innocent bystander, two others fatally shot in alleged hit

Two people were shot dead in an alleged hit murder on Friday.
News
5 months ago

Three shot dead near Greenacres

Two men and a woman were shot dead near the Intercape terminal in Perridgevale on Friday afternoon.
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...

Most Read