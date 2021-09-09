WATCH | JP Smith says 'joke' about Abongile Nzelenzele's surname was taken out of context

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member JP Smith says his “joke” about broadcaster Abongile Nzelenzele's surname was misunderstood and taken out of context.

A video of Smith “refusing” to pronounce Nzelenzele's surname because it has “too many vowels, too awkwardly placed” is making the rounds on social media and has triggered wide-ranging public condemnation and accusations of racism.

Smith made the joke as he took to the stage to address the city's film industry.

“To our MC Abongile, I'm not going to try that surname, dude. It has too many vowels, too awkwardly placed. [You] need a short, compact one like me: Smith.”