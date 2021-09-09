Small businesses frustrated by R46m RDP housing holdup
Budget for construction of 356 units approved but red tape continues
Months after the Eastern Cape human settlements department allocated almost R50m to Nelson Mandela Bay to build RDP houses, not a single unit has been built.
This is despite the metro battling a stubborn 800,000 housing backlog and having contractors protesting as they demand to be appointed so they can start building the houses...
