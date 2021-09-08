NMU moves to tackle vaccine hesitancy
Varsity concerned at decline in demand for Covid-19 jab
A drastic decline in the number of vaccinations being administered at Nelson Mandela University has prompted the university to engage students, staff and the public on the hesitation about getting the jab.
According to NMU, fewer people are showing up at vaccination sites across the Bay every week and of particular concern is the 18 to 34 cohort, whose initial eagerness seems to have dwindled...
