Steel company explosion linked to human error
Employees injured in furnace blast to return to work in next few weeks
Four of the five people injured in the furnace explosion at Coega Steel in August have been released from hospital, with the blast linked to human error.
The explosion, which occurred at about 5am on August 22, was allegedly not reported to the employment and labour department, and work carried on as usual the next day...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.