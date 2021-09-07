New ‘Fuzz-Fuzz’ book selling like the cat’s pyjamas

Author collaborates with Eastern Cape artist on project set to ignite children’s imagination

Two Eastern Cape creative sparks have written and illustrated a delightful new children’s book which a national publisher has snapped up, asking for more.



Penguin Random House and Lapa released The Fuzz-Fuzz, written by Gqeberha designer and former advertising agency owner Jennifer Lindridge and illustrated by Bathurst artist Tori Stowe, in September...