Insurance company closure leaves mourning families in lurch

Fraud docket opened by police after Nestlife offices in Newton Park locked up, clients unable to get payouts

Imagine paying funeral and life insurance premiums for years, only to be told after your loved one’s death, that the company has closed.



This was the devastating shock for many Nelson Mandela Bay residents who discovered that Nestlife Assurance was no longer operational and premiums could not be paid out...