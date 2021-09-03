What percentage of efficiency must vaccines have to be approved?

A Covid-19 vaccine needs to have at least 50% effectiveness against the various strains of the virus to be approved.

This is according to SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) chair, Prof Helen Rees, who was briefing parliament’s health committee on Covid-19 vaccine licensing, efficacy rates, and the latest research this week.

According to Reese, the effectiveness of all the Covid-19 vaccines can drop, as new variants are discovered.