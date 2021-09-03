From 'Gomora' to 'Skeem Saam!' 2021 Royalty Soapie Awards nominees list is lit!

It's almost time for acting royalty to be honoured at the Royalty Soapie Awards and the nominees were announced on SABC1 on Wednesday by the stunning Zola Nombona and veteran actor Jamie Bartlett.

Aimed at celebrating the hard work cast and crew put into producing the excellent work we interact with on our screens, the awards have a the theme “celebrating our shine” this year.

This year's prestigious awards will mark a momentous five-year milestone celebration in an industry that showcases and emphasises the importance of storytelling in our lives.

They acknowledge the extensive role soapies play within society and aim to nurture and grow talent by creating a standard of excellence for the soapie industry and recognising and awarding those who excel.

All the fave soapies made it onto the list including Gomora, Skeem Saam and Scandal! and newbie Diep City.