ECDC identifies key industries to revive and develop economy

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation has identified key sectors that could contribute to the economic revival of the province and provide SMMEs with commercial models, enabling their participation in the economy.



Four businesses across the oceans economy, agro-processing and automotive industries were part of the ECDC’s engagements in Gqeberha and Kenton-on-Sea earlier this week, with their working visits ending at the launch of the new Airlift Routes — between Gqeberha, East London and Bloemfontein — by CemAir. ..