WATCH | It feels good to be home, says David Mabuza on return to SA after Russia treatment

Mabuza said he was confident that those he had spoken to during his walkabout in Kagiso, would eventually get vaccinated. “We are going to work with our councillors. All of us are trying to encourage our people to vaccinate.”

Government officials would also be visiting homes to check whether people were getting the jab, he said.

“We will be going to the North West, Mpumalanga, to the Western Cape, because we must reach that target by the 31st of December.

“We want to explain why it is important to vaccinate. Our economy is devastated. People have lost jobs. We must pull ourselves out of this problem.”

There was no cause for concern regarding the new Covid-19 variant, Mabuza said. “If we feel the new variant is a problem, the minister of health will announce that. For now, we are tracking it. There is no reason to worry now.”